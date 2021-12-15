Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Trading Down 66.3%

Shares of Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) traded down 66.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.46.

About Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX)

Key Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of onshore energy production services. It operates through the following segments: Rig Services; Fishing and Rental Services; Coiled Tubing Services; Fluid Management Services. The The Rig Services segment includes the completion of newly drilled wells, work over, and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells, well maintenance, and the plugging and abandonment of wells.

