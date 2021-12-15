Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Director Sells $1,375,150.00 in Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Director James Cullen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $1,375,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE KEYS traded up $5.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.98. The stock had a trading volume of 36,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,311. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.12 and a 12 month high of $205.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

