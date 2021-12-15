Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Update

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 99.4% from the November 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KZR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KZR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.80. 1,100,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,756. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $629.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.12.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

