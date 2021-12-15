Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Stock Position Raised by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC owned 0.46% of Kimball International worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kimball International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 40,594 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Kimball International by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,162,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 577,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kimball International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 957,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 54,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimball International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kimball International by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 139,978 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $52,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $375.93 million, a PE ratio of -127.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $156.61 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -450.00%.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

