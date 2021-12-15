Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.85

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 39122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCDMY)

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

