Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,176 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,644,000 after acquiring an additional 687,789 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 137,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,228,447. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.