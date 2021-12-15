Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Update

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 387,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRBP. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kiromic BioPharma by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRBP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. 125,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -1.26. Kiromic BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

