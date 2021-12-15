Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Short Interest Down 93.6% in November

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the November 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KTYCF shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kits Eyecare from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Kits Eyecare from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

KTYCF remained flat at $$1.94 on Wednesday. Kits Eyecare has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.50.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

