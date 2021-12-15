KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has increased its dividend payment by 73.7% over the last three years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 95.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.6%.

NYSE KREF traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.78. 679,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,520. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 540.30, a current ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KREF. Raymond James lifted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 187.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 84,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 147,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

