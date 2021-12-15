KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of KLA worth $266,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 27.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.6% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 21.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,273 shares of company stock worth $3,273,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $399.46 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $252.02 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.65.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

