Klaytn (KLAY) Price Tops $1.27

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.26 billion and approximately $54.46 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.00 or 0.08169565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00077520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,944.24 or 0.99888266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.95 or 0.01095836 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,747,028,493 coins and its circulating supply is 2,553,751,317 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

