Klever Reaches Market Capitalization of $106.94 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Klever coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $106.94 million and $1.27 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00055223 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.84 or 0.08164794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00077624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,948.29 or 0.99917195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00053473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002598 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

