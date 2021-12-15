Klimatas One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Klimatas has a total market cap of $6,364.85 and approximately $8.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

