Kobocoin Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (KOBO)

Kobocoin (CURRENCY:KOBO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 15th. Kobocoin has a total market cap of $629,678.89 and $16.00 worth of Kobocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kobocoin has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Kobocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kobocoin Coin Profile

KOBO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX15 hashing algorithm. Kobocoin’s total supply is 24,700,248 coins. Kobocoin’s official Twitter account is @kobocoindev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kobocoin is /r/Kobocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kobocoin is kobocoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobocoin is a digital currency and payment system similar to Bitcoin, with an African heritage. All nodes verify transactions in a public distributed ledger calledthe blockchain. The ledger uses its own unit of account, also called KoboCoin(s). KOBO can be sent to anyone in the world for small fees and almost instantly and can also be used for Micropayments. “

Kobocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kobocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kobocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kobocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

