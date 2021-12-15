Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the November 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 295,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,552. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

