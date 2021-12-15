Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. Kontoor Brands reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

KTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,559,000 after buying an additional 1,151,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,312,000 after buying an additional 41,604 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,206,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,247,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 955,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,892,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

KTB opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

