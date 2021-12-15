Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. Kontoor Brands reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

KTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,559,000 after buying an additional 1,151,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,312,000 after buying an additional 41,604 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,206,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,247,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 955,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,892,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

KTB opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.