Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 5,992 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.2% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $59,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $146,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 198.7% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 29,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

LMT stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,180. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $94.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.37 and a 200 day moving average of $359.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

