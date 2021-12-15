Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $9.45 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.74. 39,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,407. The company has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $89.72 and a one year high of $177.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

