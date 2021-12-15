Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 136,436 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,436 shares during the period. AON makes up 2.4% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.18% of AON worth $118,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in AON by 320.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.90.

Shares of AON traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,943. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.24 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.34 and its 200 day moving average is $276.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

