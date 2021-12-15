Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 245 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $435.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $415.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.16. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $439.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.10.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

