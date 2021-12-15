KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB)’s stock price were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.12 and last traded at $33.17. Approximately 3,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 6,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.