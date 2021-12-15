Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty Sells 77,485 Shares

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Kraton stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,488. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.16.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Kraton had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $526.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kraton by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kraton by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Kraton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Kraton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kraton by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,532,000 after purchasing an additional 34,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

