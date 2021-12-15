K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Short Interest Down 59.3% in November

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,700 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the November 15th total of 796,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,247.0 days.

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$17.29 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

