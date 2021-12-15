Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Update

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,588,200 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the November 15th total of 5,996,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KUASF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kuaishou Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kuaishou Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $94.75 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Kuaishou Technology stock remained flat at $$11.55 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04. Kuaishou Technology has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

