Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) and New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Financial Survey

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) and New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kuke Music and New Oriental Education & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A New Oriental Education & Technology Group 2 8 1 0 1.91

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus price target of $17.42, indicating a potential upside of 695.43%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Kuke Music.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Kuke Music shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kuke Music and New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuke Music -9.75% 4.76% 3.87% New Oriental Education & Technology Group 7.82% 7.42% 3.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kuke Music and New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuke Music $24.96 million 4.03 -$2.38 million ($0.12) -28.33 New Oriental Education & Technology Group $4.28 billion 0.87 $334.41 million $0.20 10.89

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kuke Music. Kuke Music is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Oriental Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats Kuke Music on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had 743 institutional subscribers, including 444 universities and music conservatories, as well as 299 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

