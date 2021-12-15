Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar Purchases 35,091 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 35,091 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $113,694.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 19,289 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $57,674.11.

On Monday, December 6th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 16,213 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $44,099.36.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 21,706 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,862.10.

On Monday, November 29th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 13,774 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,184.26.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 11,225 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $33,338.25.

On Monday, November 22nd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 18,052 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $54,336.52.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 12,119 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,781.53.

On Monday, November 8th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 19,688 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $61,229.68.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 17,167 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,419.39.

On Monday, November 1st, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 25,400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $78,994.00.

ARC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.31. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.92%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 1,875.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 690,323 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 140,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,611,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after buying an additional 139,150 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 121,461 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

