Kusama Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $286.10 or 0.00585895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $2.42 billion and $67.25 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00055049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.66 or 0.08162024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00077421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,802.69 or 0.99940406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002586 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

