Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Short Interest Update

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LBRMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 183,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,398. Labrador Iron Mines has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.
About Labrador Iron Mines
