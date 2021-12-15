Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Short Interest Update

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBRMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 183,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,398. Labrador Iron Mines has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

About Labrador Iron Mines

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

