Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 13.5% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 66.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Lam Research by 9.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 127,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,785,803 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $679.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $465.50 and a 1 year high of $719.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $614.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

