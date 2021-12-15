Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Insider Vanessa Simms Sells 42,989 Shares

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.90), for a total value of £321,987.61 ($425,515.54).

LAND traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 745 ($9.85). 1,231,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,087. Land Securities Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 600.09 ($7.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 766.20 ($10.13). The company has a market cap of £5.52 billion and a PE ratio of -19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 717.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 708.71.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.23) to GBX 900 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.12) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.90) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 770.83 ($10.19).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.