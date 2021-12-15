Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $48.83. Lawson Products shares last traded at $47.94, with a volume of 30,650 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $435.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lawson Products by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Lawson Products by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 118,551 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lawson Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

