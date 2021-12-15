Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Short Interest Up 100.9% in November

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the November 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth about $92,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $147,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LGAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. 85,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,131. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

