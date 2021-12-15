LBRY Credits (LBC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $175,014.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 15th. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $19.57 million and approximately $175,014.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00053446 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.97 or 0.07910233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00076770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,836.30 or 1.00132237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00051529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002543 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

