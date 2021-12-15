Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stake Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Lear by 61.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Lear by 5.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Lear by 4.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Lear by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lear by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $182.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.53. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $144.77 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.33.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

