Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.11

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.11 and traded as high as $36.66. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $36.08, with a volume of 130,611 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the second quarter worth $28,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lee Enterprises by 17.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

