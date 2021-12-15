Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Down to $48.54

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.54, but opened at $45.05. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $41.71, with a volume of 5,030 shares changing hands.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -33.78 and a beta of -0.06.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 134.33% and a negative net margin of 387.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.