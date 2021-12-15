LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 11,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 29,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNSR shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LENSAR in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on LENSAR in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LENSAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $65.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -0.51.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 million. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 71.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LENSAR, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in LENSAR during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LENSAR during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in LENSAR during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LENSAR during the third quarter worth about $627,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

