Leonard Kyle Lemoine Purchases 3,000 Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Director Leonard Kyle Lemoine purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $23,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Atlas Technical Consultants stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.11. 196,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,183. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $299.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATCX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 63,083 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATCX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

