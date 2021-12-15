Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 11.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 7.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LESL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.62.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of LESL opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

