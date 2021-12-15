Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Down to $21.53

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.53, but opened at $20.33. Leslie’s shares last traded at $20.77, with a volume of 50,539 shares traded.

LESL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.62.

The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,531,000 after acquiring an additional 822,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859,151 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,712,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,780 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,334,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,612,000 after acquiring an additional 978,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,183,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,055 shares in the last quarter.

About Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

