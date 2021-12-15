Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES)’s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.44 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.44 ($0.07). Approximately 197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.22 ($0.07).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.02.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.