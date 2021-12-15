LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $9.26

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $9.54. LG Display shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 4,865 shares trading hands.

LPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Nomura downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.05.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 739.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 329,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 290,419 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 413.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 146,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

