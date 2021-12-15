LHT (LHT) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. LHT has a market cap of $145,286.93 and approximately $8.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008170 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004876 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000729 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.