Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 29,424 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 24,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (OTCMKTS:LBSR)

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

