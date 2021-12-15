Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.30

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.30 and last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 276641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $859.24 million, a P/E ratio of 83.70 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average of $38.29.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

