Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Short Interest Down 64.9% in November

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the November 15th total of 374,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LCLP stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 20,895,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,388,711. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Life Clips has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.
Life Clips Company Profile
