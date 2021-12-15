Lightning (LIGHT) Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last week, Lightning has traded 43.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning has a market capitalization of $16.69 million and approximately $344,303.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00037544 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.24 or 0.00197491 BTC.

About Lightning

Lightning (LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.