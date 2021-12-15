LikeCoin Market Cap Reaches $27.00 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 15th. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $27.00 million and approximately $38,348.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00037544 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.24 or 0.00197491 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,071,080,963 coins and its circulating supply is 1,014,661,982 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

