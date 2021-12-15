Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the November 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,285.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $95,517. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Limbach alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Limbach by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Limbach by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 90,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Limbach by 2,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Limbach by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:LMB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. 30,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. Limbach has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.