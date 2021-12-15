Linde (NYSE:LIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $341.18

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $341.18 and last traded at $340.44, with a volume of 65140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $334.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

The company has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 70.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

